VIRGINIA BEACH - Bernice Lambert Pegram, 94, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in the Hoy Center at Westminster-Canterbury on the Bay. Born in Nora, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George B. and Frances Sutherland Lambert.
She was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and the Medical College of Virginia. Her career included working as a laboratory analyst for World War II efforts, teaching high school chemistry, and serving as a medical technologist at DePaul Hospital and DOD Naval Station Norfolk. She and her husband, Worthy were longtime members of the Chesapeake Avenue United Methodist Church. She was very active in leadership roles with the Council on Ministries, the Administrative Board, and the United Methodist Women. They were both active in their Trinity Bible Class, leading Sunday morning devotions and classes along with raising money for the Trinity Class Scholarship which helped many youth. Their biggest joy was establishing a food pantry at their church. They along with several devoted friends actively ran it for over 15 years, procuring supplies from area grocery stores and the Food Bank, sorting, packaging, and distributing the goods, including birthday cakes to families in the neighborhood. She absolutely treasured get-togethers with family and friends, be it at their home, Southwest Virginia, Outer Banks, George's Crab Party, the Genier Pig Pickin' or any occasion they had the chance. Her crab cakes, she crab soup, and chocolate silk pies were legendary.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 64 years, George Worthy Pegram, Jr.; 3 daughters, Jan DeAngelo (Bob), Jill Genier (Glenn), and Joan Thornhill (Jim); a son, George W. Pegram III (Roxanne); 2 sisters, Abbie Amos and Joan McGirt; and 10 grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the truly wonderful staff at Westminster Canterbury, especially the compassionate nurses and staff of the Hoy Center 1B and Enhanced Services.
A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Norfolk with a memorial service to be held at a later date when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foodbank of Southeastern VA; 800 Tidewater Drive; Norfolk, VA 23504. foodbankonline.org Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 11, 2020