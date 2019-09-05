|
CHESAPEAKE- Bernice Lee Canterbury, 99, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born in Bozoo, West Virginia on January 9, 1920 to the late Ira Lee and Rose Virginia Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clovis MacDonald Canterbury. Bernice was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Donald Canterbury and his wife, Linda; grandchildren, Brad (Linnea), Arthur (Paige), and Rebecca; great grandchildren, Lindsie (Michael), Alex (Autumn), Elyse, Bryce, Braden, Caroline, and Charlotte; great great grandchildren, Dawson, Grayson, Kalen, Zakkary, and Myles; her caregiver, Kimmaly Roberts; and several other cherished family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jackson Christian Preschool Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019