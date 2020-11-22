1/1
Bernice Olivia Watson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87, passed away on 11/17/2020. Born 3/3/1933 to the late John and Mary Harrington in Ches., VA. Bernice was a Janitor for 47 years with the City of Va Beach. She was a church Mother at New Beginnings Apostolic Faith Min., also a member at Piney Grove Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie Watson; two sons, Edward Hampton and Jason Watson. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Mary King (Joseph), Loretta Walker, Larry Woodhouse, Robin Battle (Frank), Connie Williams, Ulanda Bright, Porta Aviles, and sister, Mary White. Service will be held 11am, Tues., 11/24/20, at NBAFM 1001 W. Rd., Ches., VA; viewing 5-7pm, Mon. at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
NBAFM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved