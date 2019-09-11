|
Bernice Greenberg passed away at home on September 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Norman Greenberg of VA Beach; children Larry (Eva) Greenberg, Deborah (David) Shahvar and Michael (L'sandra) Greenberg; grandchildren Jacob, Hannah, Sarah, Daniel, Samuel, Jonathan, Benjamin, Jessica and Mika; niece Tammy Vangorder and nephew David Greenberg.
Bernice gave her time to many organizations such as The Senior's Club where she served in many capacities. She was even honored with The Volunteer of the Year Award given to her by the Jewish Community Center. Bernice and her husband were both active members of Brith Shalom.
A graveside service lead by Rabbi Zoberman will be held at 11am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Forest Lawn 8100 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. A meal of consolation will follow at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Dr. VA Beach, VA 23462.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019