Bernice Saunders Vaughan fell asleep in the Lord and entered the everlasting church on October 31, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 1, 1936, and was the only child of Marie and George Saunders. She was educated in Norfolk, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Norfolk State College (Now Norfolk State University). She was employed by Norfolk Public Schools for over (30) years as an elementary school teacher. Additionally, she was employed as a licensed realtor with Century 21 for more than (10) years.
In 1956, Bernice married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Samuel Vaughan, a union which lasted for (51) years. Bernice and Curtis were the proud parents of Brenda Louise and Curtis Samuel Vaughan, Jr. Active in her church and community, Bernice was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Norfolk, for more than (30) years, and in the early 1990's, she united with The Historic First Baptist Church (Bute Street). There, she was actively involved in the Voices of Unity, Seniors in Action, Recreation Committee, Missionary Interact, and Hospitality Ministry.
With spirit and enthusiasm, she founded "Jammin Seniors" ( a Senior Line Dance Group), for the City of Chesapeake Parks and Recreation Dept, and functioned as its leader for more than (14) years.
She was awarded the "Community Star Award" from News Channel 3 for her volunteer service for the City of Chesapeake Parks and Recreation Department. This award also gave special recognition for her leadership in creating line dance programs for senior adults in the Tidewater area.
As long as her health permitted, Bernice was very active in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Adah Chapter #20 - Order of Eastern Star (PHA), Retired Teachers Association, Founding Member of Chesapeake Chapter of Les Gemmes, and Booker T. Washington Class of 1953 Alumni.
In as much as Bernice loved life and people, she was instrumental in encouraging others to live life to the fullest. Her legacy of love continues.
Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Brenda Louise Vaughan, son, Curtis Samuel Vaughan, Jr. (Valerie), special cousins, Eunice and Charlie Johnson, Jr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She treasured her special care-givers; Patricia Bailey, Doreen Murray, and Edna Earl.
A wake will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Metropolitan Funeral Home,7246 Granby Street in Norfolk.
The Homegoing service will be conducted 11a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Historic First Baptist Church, 418 E. Bute St., Norfolk. Rev. Dr. Robert G. Murray will officiate.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019