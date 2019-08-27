The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Bernice Sculthorpe Cahoon, 85, passed away peacefully in her home on August 23, 2019. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 69 years, Earl B. Cahoon; son Charles Cahoon; daughter Jean Cahoon and 8 grandchildren. There will be a visitation from 1-2pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Chesapeake Chapel 929 South Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery 1423 Saint Brides Rd. West, Chesapeake, VA 23322 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019
