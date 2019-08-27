|
|
Bernice Sculthorpe Cahoon, 85, passed away peacefully in her home on August 23, 2019. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 69 years, Earl B. Cahoon; son Charles Cahoon; daughter Jean Cahoon and 8 grandchildren. There will be a visitation from 1-2pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Chesapeake Chapel 929 South Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23322. A graveside service will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery 1423 Saint Brides Rd. West, Chesapeake, VA 23322 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019