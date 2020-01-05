|
October 7, 1933 - December 31, 2019
Bert Ross Hindmarsh, LT Boss, passed away December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He left this earth just as he lived his life, with dignity, love and peacefulness, and with a lot of football player toughness. From the coal mines of Hastings, PA to the football field at the College of William and Mary and then to the halls of Norview and Lake Taylor High Schools, Mr. Hindmarsh lived his life with love and respect for his fellow man.
Mr. Hindmarsh went to the College of William and Mary where he was awarded two degrees: Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Education. In high school and college, Mr. Hindmarsh was an outstanding football lineman which led to his first positions in Norfolk Public Schools; coach and physical education teacher at Norview High School. It was not long before he became the athletic director and assistant principal.
During the 1980's Lake Taylor High was a troubled school. Test scores were far below the national average, race riots were common and school spirit was non-existent. Mr. Hindmarsh was sent to Lake Taylor to try and save the school. Not only did he save the school, but after motivating the students and teachers, Lake Taylor High School became one of the finest high schools in the state. The athletic teams became contenders and winners in the state finals, the academic team was a national competitor, extra-curricular activities flourished, test scores went up and the drop-out rate went down. Lake Taylor High and its Principal were recognized all over the country. Because of his superior leadership, Mr. Bert Hindmarsh was given the prestigious award of "OUTSTANDING HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL IN VIRGINIA."
After leaving Lake Taylor in 1988, Mr. Hindmarsh faced a new challenge which was to get as many students as possible to go to college to help them fulfill their life's dreams as he once did. He became the first Executive Director of the Tidewater Scholarship Program or ACCESS, to help low income students having college potential receive financial aid. To this date, hundreds of students have benefited from the programs help.
Bert believed in the sanctity of family above all things. He was a dedicated husband of 61 years to his wife, Connie Byard Hindmarsh. He was a devoted father to Dorothy and John Werner, Kelly and Kellam Parks, Harry Hindmarsh and Ellen Lawrence. He dearly loved his Grandchildren: Kaitlin Kelly Werner, Avery Byard Zink, Hunter Robert and Hannah Mattison Hindmarsh, Michael Lawrence, Jr. He was predeceased by his first Grandson, John Ross Werner.
Bert's extended family included: Larry Peccatiello and Bobby Hardage, fellow William and Mary football players and lifelong friends; Bill and Shawn Wilson, close dear friends and hunting buddies.
Final funeral services will be private. So that even in his death, mankind will be continued to be enriched, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to: ACCESS College Foundation, 2555 Ellsmere Avenue, Suite 110, N Norfolk, Virginia 23513.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020