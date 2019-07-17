|
|
SUFFOLK- Bertha, 78, died July 11, 2019. A native of Denby, VA, she retired from Smithfield Packing. She is survived by two daughters, Theresa â€œTerryâ€ Lockley and Tammy Rountree; son, Randy â€œBubbaâ€ Lockley; six grandchildren, Chyanne Dover, Cody Lockley, Brandon Lockley, Ricky Lockley, Kayla Rountree and Tyler Coon; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, at 12 Noon in Western Branch Community Church. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019