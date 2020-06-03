Bertha Anna Mae "Ann" Grobosky, 80, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at her home in Virginia Beach, Va.
Born on March 20, 1940 in Boonsboro, Md. Ann graduated from Boonsboro High, Class of 1958. Following graduation, Ann enrolled in the nursing program at Baltimore City Hospital where she graduated in 1960 with her LPN. Ann married the love her life Samuel Grobosky in 1961. They began their life together in Gales Ferry, Connecticut and thanks to Sam's military service would eventually settle in Virginia Beach, Va. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage together. Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will forever be missed.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Grobosky, brother George Sager. Left to cherish Ann's memory is her son Joseph P. Grobosky; and two grandsons Adam P. and Hunter C. Grobosky.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 6, 2020, from 6 PM to 8 PM at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel. A service will take place in the funeral home's chapel on Monday June 8, 2020 at 11 AM. A private burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.