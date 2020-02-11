|
Bertha A. Turner, 69 of 1505 Selden Ave, was called home to be with God on Feb.6, 2020, was born in Chesapeake, VA. She retired from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, with service of 43 years. Bertha is Survived by her daughters, Sandy R. Turner and Dione L. Turner; 7 grandchildren and7 great-grandchildren. A home going service will be held at 11:00am at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel. A viewing will be from 6-7pm, Wednesday.Any donations or card are to be sent to 1000 Louisa St., Norfolk, VA.23523.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020