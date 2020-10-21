Bertha Lee Davis was born on December 24, 1931 in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late William Henry Davis and Clara Etta Davis. She married Charles (Charlie) A.H. Jones Sr. in 1947 and from that union, they raised nine children. Bertha Jones was preceded in death by her parents, her husband to whom she was married for 46 years until his passing; her brothers William Henry Davis and Milton Seal Davis; her son, Altrinica Jones; and her son-in-laws Paul Irving, Keith M.Gray and Joe Edward Hargrove.
Bertha Jones is survived by her children, Charles (C.C.) Jones, Jr., (Mattie) of Norfolk, VA; Terrie Jones Hargrove of Orange Park, FL; Dwight Jones (Patricia) of Roseville, MI; Kevin Jones aka Karriem Shabazz of Norfolk, VA; Faith Jones Gray Platt (Pastor William Platt) of Lumberton, NC; Valerie Jones Cousins (Gordon) of Richmond, VA; Golethia (Goldie) Jones Irving of Winston-Salem, NC and Cressette Jones Smith of Jacksonville, FL; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, many loving spiritual children and close family friends.
A loving Christian, wife, mother, homemaker and friend, Bertha Jones was employed at Eagleton Art Supply Company for 25 years. She was an active member of Calvary Revival Church, Norfolk, Va., where she grew in her faith and shared Jesus in very practical ways. Her loved ones remember her love for the Lord, love for helping people and her common-sense, feisty disposition.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. located at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23505. There will be a live stream of the service for those who cannot attend at facebook.com/BerthaJonesHomegoing
as well as a place to offer condolences and/or share memories. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks must be worn.