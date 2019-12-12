The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Bertha Mae Smith


1931 - 2019
Bertha Mae Smith Obituary
Mrs. Bertha Mae Smith, 88, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 at home in Norfolk, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Mr. Willie "Danny Boy" Smith.

Bertha was born in 1931 in Gum Neck, N.C. to Lyda and Lonnie Spencer. She was preceded in death by her parents; by a son, Marvin C. Cooper, and her siblings Oneller Roberts, Ollie Pearl Spencer, Delton Spencer, Solomon Spencer, Clinton Spencer, and Lessie Spencer, who died in childhood.

She is survived by her children: Sharon (Ronnie), LaVerne, Janice, Tammie, Willie Jr. (Sheila); daughter-in-law Marita; grandchildren Glenna, Travette, Summer, TeeCee, Colin, Wesley, Brittany, Brandy, Lauryn, Christopher; great-grandchildren Karita, Reggeon, Ariana, Anissa; great-great-grandchild, Kannon, and special nieces and nephews Dennis, Robert, Katherine and Tenia.

Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Metropolitan Funeral Service-Granby Street Chapel; Services 11 a.m. Monday at Metropolitan.

metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019
