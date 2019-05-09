|
Bertha Marie Hartman, 81 years young, passed away on May 3, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD to the late John and Bertha Shipley. She is also predeceased by husbands, Tommy Davenport and Herman Hartman; children, Karen and Tommy Davenport, Marie Folhart and Kenneth Hartman; step-mother, Arlene Shipley; step-son, Raymond Hartman; and sister, Margaret Huggins.She is survived by her children, Steven Davenport of VA Beach, Monica and Rick Daily of Shelbyville, IN, Margaret (Peggie) and Vernon Ford, of West Monroe, LA, and Deloris Hartman of Baltimore, MD; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Corky Watson of Westminister, MD, Gail Dick and John Shipley of Mount Airy, MD.A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, 3:30 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 9, 2019