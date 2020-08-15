1/1
Berton Edward Owens Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berton Edward Owens Jr. passed away at the age of 67, on August 1st 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Bert was a Virginia Beach native where he was raised along with his siblings Rhea, Joseph, and Candace in the Kings Grant area. He was a graduate of First Colonial High School and during this time, he met his future wife, Jacquelyne. He learned to find peace on the water which developed his love of fishing and boats during his childhood, when he explored the creeks and lower bay. This eventually spawned a very rewarding career in the marine industry, in which he spent over 40 years becoming an expert, mentor, and an often sought after professional. Bert's love of the water not only fueled his career, but his passions as well.

Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jacquelyne Reese, younger brother, Rhea and parents Berton Owens Sr., and Winifred White. He is survived by his two children, Berton Owens III and Rebecca Rae Owens; Siblings, Joseph Owens and Candace Clark; Grandchildren, Grace Ann, Tyson, Owen, Tristan, Madison and Great-Grandchild, Emma.

A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, the service will be limited to 50 persons. A live broadcast will be available via the Funeral Home's Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

Bert was an avid fisherman and waterman, therefore the family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in his honor. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
STEELE DAUGHARTY
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved