Bertrand Eason, also known as Bucky or Red, passed away on May 10, 2019, less than a month before his ninety-second birthday. Bertrand was the son of Bertrand Lee Eason Sr. and Hilah Victoria Hall Eason, born in Norfolk on June 4, 1927. Bertrand had a successful career at St. Juliens Creek Annex and at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. After he retired Bertrandâ€™s love of nature and lifelong hobbies as a woodworker, hunter and fisherman led him to a new career as a waterfowl carver. Bertrand is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Hilah, and only sibling, Anna Laura Purcell and brother in law, Red Purcell. He recently lost the love of his life, his wife of 68 years, Georgia Midgett Eason.Bertrand is survived by his daughter, Serena Eason Suthers; son in law, Thomas Suthers; three grandchildren, Ashleigh Bergstrom (Rob), and David and Michael Suthers; and two great grandchildren, Rowan and Connor Bergstrom. A family visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 18, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home at 6568 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to Bertrandâ€™s favorite charity, Operation Smile. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019