Bertrum Norman Legum


1934 - 2020
Bertrum N. Legum passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was born in Norfolk on June 18, 1934 to the late Sol and Sylvia Legum.

Bert attended Maury High School and the University of Virginia. After serving in the Army, he worked for, and retired from the family business, Nesson & Rapoport.

Bert was a lifelong and active member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk. He supported many local and University of Virginia based charities.

Other than his parents, Bert was preceded in death by his brother James W. Legum

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Nesson Legum; son, Ross Legum & wife Anne and his three beloved grandchildren. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family including many cousins and his lifelong friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift towards Congregation Beth El, Hope House, or a .

A private graveside will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
