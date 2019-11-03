The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Bessie Bryant Sheldon

Bessie Bryant Sheldon Obituary
Bessie Bryant Sheldon, 89, of Chesapeake passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Born in Southampton County, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Bessie Kitchen Bryant. She was also predeceased by her husband, John V. Sheldon, and was the last of eight siblings. Mrs. Sheldon graduated from Courtland High School and Madison College. She served 20 years in the United States Navy, and retired as a Commander.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory. Rev. Alex Joyner will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite .

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
