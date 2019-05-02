The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Bessie C. Thornton

Bessie C. Thornton Obituary
During her valiant battle with illness, Bessie fought the good fight, she finished her race on April 29, 2019, she kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for her the crown of righteousness!Bessie was born in Southhampton County, Virginia, on January 29, 1930 to the late Willie â€œBusterâ€ and Ruth J. Claud. She graduated from Southhampton County Training School and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education from Norfolk State University. She was employed by Norfolk Catholic High School and SEVAMP. She was a member of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church and the Silver Strands.Bessieâ€™s memory will forever be cherished by her children: Lavonda (Kevin Peterson), Howard, Sharon (Warren Hall), Dwight (Sharon Lomax), Keith (Carmen), Roland (Trina), Cynthia (Albert Brooks, Sr); 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, siblings: Mary Walker, Martha Vann, Alexander, Louis and Charles Claud; sister-in-law; Elizabeth Hodges.Viewing will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 1-8. Family will receive family and friends at Hale Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Funeral service will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11am. Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, Wingfield Ave, Chesapeake. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019
