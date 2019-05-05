The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Bessie Caffrey Morse

Bessie Caffrey Morse Obituary
Bessie Caffrey Morse, 86, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born in Beaufort, NC to the late James V. and Bertie Caffrey and graduated from Oceana High School. She was a member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church and a life member of VA Beach Volunteer Firefighters Ladiesâ€™ Auxiliary. Besides her parents, Bessie is also predeceased by her brothers, James V., David S. and George M. Caffrey.Bessie is survived by her children, Gail L. Grimstead (William), Stanford Morse, Jr. (Cathy), and Pamela Hewitt (Kevin); her grandchildren, Felicia Hewitt and Amber Morse; and a brother, Thomas H. Caffrey.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Tuesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019
