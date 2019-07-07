The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Snider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Earline Snider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Earline Snider Obituary
Bessie Earline Snider, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away June 28, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Grace M. Fanshaw. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who showed her family she loves them.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, David Eli Snider; three brothers, Winston Fanshaw, Sam Fanshaw, and Jimmy Fanshaw; and four sisters, Ruth, Evelyn, Nellie, and Anna. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Jenny Mutch (Mike Mutch); son, David Snider, Jr. (Cathy Snider); sister, Muriel â€œPeggyâ€ Christine; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Joshua, Jessica, Michael, Julia, Kim, and Jake; and five great-grandchildren, Alex, Tori, Addie, Ryan, and Ava Grace.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now