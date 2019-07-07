|
Bessie Earline Snider, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away June 28, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Grace M. Fanshaw. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who showed her family she loves them.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, David Eli Snider; three brothers, Winston Fanshaw, Sam Fanshaw, and Jimmy Fanshaw; and four sisters, Ruth, Evelyn, Nellie, and Anna. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Jenny Mutch (Mike Mutch); son, David Snider, Jr. (Cathy Snider); sister, Muriel â€œPeggyâ€ Christine; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Joshua, Jessica, Michael, Julia, Kim, and Jake; and five great-grandchildren, Alex, Tori, Addie, Ryan, and Ava Grace.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019