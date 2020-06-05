Bessie Mae Peet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minister Bessie Peet of the 900 Block of Wakefield Avenue passed away peacefully on June 1st at 9:00 am at Norfolk General Hospital. Born to the late Edward Wesley Ashby and Magaline G. Smith on July 18, 1948. She worked as a teacher for Norfolk Public Schools for 35 years. She is predeceased by her late husband William Peet, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Carmus Peet, Carus Peet and Canus Peet, granddaughters Abigail K Peet, Sariah R. Peet, Ava R. Peet and Ciara A. Peet, and daughter in law, Sabrina A Peet, all of Norfolk, Va. A viewing will be on Saturday, June 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riddick Funeral Service, the funeral will be conducted Sunday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Riddick Funeral Service, 1225 Norview Ave in Norfolk; both are in accordance with the Phase 2 gathering guidelines. Internment will be in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery at 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk. Professional Services Entrusted to Riddick Funeral Service. The funeral streaming link can be found on www.riddickfuneralservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved