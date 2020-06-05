Minister Bessie Peet of the 900 Block of Wakefield Avenue passed away peacefully on June 1st at 9:00 am at Norfolk General Hospital. Born to the late Edward Wesley Ashby and Magaline G. Smith on July 18, 1948. She worked as a teacher for Norfolk Public Schools for 35 years. She is predeceased by her late husband William Peet, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Carmus Peet, Carus Peet and Canus Peet, granddaughters Abigail K Peet, Sariah R. Peet, Ava R. Peet and Ciara A. Peet, and daughter in law, Sabrina A Peet, all of Norfolk, Va. A viewing will be on Saturday, June 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riddick Funeral Service, the funeral will be conducted Sunday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Riddick Funeral Service, 1225 Norview Ave in Norfolk; both are in accordance with the Phase 2 gathering guidelines. Internment will be in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery at 5310 Milners Road in Suffolk. Professional Services Entrusted to Riddick Funeral Service. The funeral streaming link can be found on www.riddickfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 5, 2020.