Beth Johnson, 54, passed away June 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Beth was born on Oct. 8, 1965 in West Virginia to Nathan and Betty Gillenwater. After moving to Virginia, Beth found a passion for selling real estate. On June 8, 2002 Beth married Scott Johnson. Together, they raised three sons Ryan, Justin, and Joseph, adored three grandchildren and awaited the arrival of their fourth. Beth also loved her four big dogs tremendously. As a woman of God, Beth enjoyed sharing her Faith, especially with her grandchildren. Beth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was strong, caring, warm, and her presence could change the mood of the entire room. Beth, you will be missed deeply. We know you're looking over us every day. We love you and will see you again.
Per her request, there will be a small family viewing preceding cremation. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Per her request, there will be a small family viewing preceding cremation. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.