Beth A. Johnson
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth Johnson, 54, passed away June 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Beth was born on Oct. 8, 1965 in West Virginia to Nathan and Betty Gillenwater. After moving to Virginia, Beth found a passion for selling real estate. On June 8, 2002 Beth married Scott Johnson. Together, they raised three sons Ryan, Justin, and Joseph, adored three grandchildren and awaited the arrival of their fourth. Beth also loved her four big dogs tremendously. As a woman of God, Beth enjoyed sharing her Faith, especially with her grandchildren. Beth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was strong, caring, warm, and her presence could change the mood of the entire room. Beth, you will be missed deeply. We know you're looking over us every day. We love you and will see you again.

Per her request, there will be a small family viewing preceding cremation. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved