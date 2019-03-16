Chesapeake â€" Beth Ann Roberts Parrish, 69, longtime resident of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beth was born in Flint, Michigan on February 9, 1950 to the late Donald and Muriel Roberts. Beth, the oldest of seven siblings, spent her formative years in the Jacksonville, Florida area. It was during this time period, that she learned seamstressing and crafting skills from her mother and developed an array of self-taught/natural artistic talents â€" all of which she would carry with her throughout her life. After graduating from NB Forrest High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Beth relocated to Chesapeake, Virginia, where she raised her family and embarked on a successful 30-year career in the insurance industry with Liberty Mutual. Beth was preceded in death by Donald Roberts, father, Muriel Roberts, mother, Marsha Roberts Parrish, sister, and Mike Roberts, brother. Left to cherish her memory are Ronnie Parrish, husband, Preston Parrish, son, J.T. Parrish, son, Bailey Parrish, granddaughter, Paul Roberts, sister, Denise Roberts, brother, Don Roberts, brother, Arnie Roberts, brother, many cousins along with her beloved dog, Sophie. Beth loved and cared for all of her family and friends, especially for her granddaughter, Bailey, the â€œapple of her eyeâ€. A memorial service will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church Home located at 837 Waters Rd., Chesapeake, Virginia. Beth was deeply loved and will be forever missed. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary