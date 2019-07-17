Beth Tignor Kellam, 74, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 12, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.



Beth was born on March 6, 1945 in Hampton, VA, to the late Jackson Lee Tignor and Adele Morgan Tignor. She was a graduate of Princess Anne High School and Longwood College where she met her college sweetheart and started their 55-year life together. They married prior to graduating and began their married life on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College.



Beth is survived by her husband, Hank; two daughters, Adrian Kellam Jones (Derek), and Meredith M. Kellam (Keith); a son, Andrew B. Kellam (Courtney); six grandchildren, Parker and Spencer Glatt, Cameron and Hannah Ching, and Piper and Whitaker Kellam, all of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Becky Evans (Bill) of Roseland, VA, and Missy Shearer (Tom); sister-in-law, Beth Tignor; many special nieces and nephews; her beloved dogs, Patches and Freckles, and her cat, Poppy. She is predeceased by her brother, Dr. Matthew M. Tignor.



The family wishes to thank the many people who supported and cared for Beth during her long illness: the Friday Night Group and many cherished friends, family friend Joanna Zawadzka; the staff at various rehabilitation centers in Virginia Beach; the nurses and doctors in the stroke unit at Princess Anne Hospital, especially Dr. Hunt and Lindy with the Palliative Care team; and Trinette Emodi who cared for her at home.



The family will receive visitors at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel, 1457 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA on July 18, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be held July 19, at 2 p.m. at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Beach Animal Control or Seton House. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019