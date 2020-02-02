The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Great Bridge Presbyterian Church
333 Cedar Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betina Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betina B. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betina B. Adams Obituary
Betina B. Adams, 58, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of Betty Lou and the late Boyd V. Buckwell.

Betina was a ray of light to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Including her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Jeff Adams; daughters, Brooke (Manny), Bailey (Jamie) and Bethany (Kyle); grandchildren, Manny, Joseph, Jeffrey, Harper, Tate, Levi, Tenley and Turner; sister, Bonita Miller as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Great Bridge Presbyterian Church, 333 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -