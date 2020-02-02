|
Betina B. Adams, 58, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of Betty Lou and the late Boyd V. Buckwell.
Betina was a ray of light to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched.
Including her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Jeff Adams; daughters, Brooke (Manny), Bailey (Jamie) and Bethany (Kyle); grandchildren, Manny, Joseph, Jeffrey, Harper, Tate, Levi, Tenley and Turner; sister, Bonita Miller as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Great Bridge Presbyterian Church, 333 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020