Bettie Davis Williams, 91, passed away December 12, 2019. She was born in Whaleyville, Virginia, the daughter of the late George Marriott Davis, Sr. and Annie Lee Felton Davis. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lloyd Williams, her son, David Wallace Williams, her twin sister, Nellie Saunders and two older siblings, Alice Turner and George Davis, Jr. Bettie worked as a receptionist at SECEP for many years. She was a member of Holy Neck Christian Church. Bettie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna Williams Goodwin (John); grandchildren, Jack, Kelly, Joey, and Billy Goodwin; siblings, Juanita Nystrom and Mary Fischer; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Rev. David Meadors officiating. Burial will precede the service at 10am at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Davis Family Scholarship Fund (through Holy Neck Christian Church, Suffolk, VA) or to Rockville Nursing Home (303 Adclare Rd., Rockville, MD, 20850). Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019