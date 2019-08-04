The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Bettie Jane Poertner, passed away on July 21, 2019 while visiting her family in Arizona.

Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Billy Poertner, Jr., her parents, Mary Edna and Charles Buck and her sister, Mary Ann McCain. She is survived by her sister Alice Benson; her children, William Keith Poertner and his wife, Kathy, Ernest Scott Poertner, Carol P. Blake and her husband William. Her children of her heart, Denise Harrell, Billy Benson and Jack Benson; 5 grandchildren Colleen Poertner, Dwayne Blake and wife Nancy, Kristopher Blake and wife Dayna, Brad Blake and wife Kelly, Nate Aker and wife Nicole; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Dagon, Jordan, Christopher, Callie, Steven and Kaitlyn.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 pm Saturday Aug. 10, 2019 at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home Friday from 6-7pm. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
