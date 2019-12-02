|
Bettie M. Cederquist, 88, passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by her closest family, on November 14, 2019, in Virginia Beach. Born on June 24, 1931, in Kansas City, Kansas, Bettie was the daughter of Clarence and Ida Kathleen Parks Miller. Bettie was predeceased by her infant son, Michael David Cederquist, and her husband, David V. Cederquist, of Norfolk.
As a young adult, she worked in various secretarial roles, including positions at the Pentagon and Tidewater Academy. Bettie also worked to help put David through school at the University of Virginia, and often spoke of many happy days in Charlottesville. Once her children were born, however, Bettie became a homemaker and worked tirelessly to raise her children in a nurturing and warm family atmosphere. She was the patcher of scraped knees and hurt feelings, and she was the glue that held everyone together. In later years, as David developed Alzheimer's dementia, Bettie was at his side, supporting him and providing care for several years until his death in 2014.
Bettie was an avid reader, with a special love for history, and enjoyed meeting with her book club over the last 10 years. She had a special flare for finance and avidly followed the stock market. Shy but outgoing, she was an adventurer at heart. After David's retirement, they traveled together to the American West, Egypt, and Jordan.
Her family and friends will remember Bettie as a warm and compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes. She always, throughout her life, put other people first and was a loyal and devoted friend. Her survivors include her daughter Kristen C. Bushing, son-in-law Mark, and granddaughter Kaitlyn (Katie), and her son, Jon A. Cederquist, daughter-in-law Aprille, and grandchildren William and Alyce. Her grandkids meant the world to her, and she was fiercely proud and supportive of them. She was aunt to several nephews and nieces but was especially close to nephew Randall (Randy) Langston and his wife Bobbi, and their daughter Melanie and her husband Jarad.
Her family is grateful for the friends she had at Westminster-Canterbury, especially her long-time friends, Bob and Charlotte Harrell, and extends heartfelt thanks to the staff who took such good care of her.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Holy Trinity Chapel at Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach on Saturday, December 7, at 10:30 a.m., with a reception there afterwards. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 2, 2019