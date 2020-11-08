CHESAPEAKE- Betty A. Williford, 79, passed away June 20, 2020. A native of Suffolk, VA, she was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Williford; her parents, Jack D. Allsbrook and Myrtle W. Allsbrook; and two brothers, Glenn D. Allsbrook, Sr. and Jack L. Allsbrook. Betty retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a secretary with 25 years of service. She was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Posey; her son, John Williford, Sr. and his wife Kristie; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 12 Noon in Meadowbrook Mausoleum Chapel by Rev. Dr. Steve Allsbrook and Pastor Danny Moore. Information provided by Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com