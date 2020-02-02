|
|
Betty Ann Fabry Stroud, 95, passed away peacefully, after a long bout with dementia on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sentara Village, Virginia Beach, VA. Born on September 1, 1924, in Milwaukee, WI, she spent most of her adult life in Virginia Beach and seven years in Carlsbad, CA. She was a fun loving mother to her four sons and four grandsons.
Betty Ann was an avid tennis player and reader who also loved classical music, playing the violin and piano, solving challenging crossword puzzles daily, sewing, traveling and many forms of art. Volunteering: Crisis Hotline in Virginia Beach, Carlsbad, CA: Docent at Carlsbad Flower Fields, Holiday Home Tours, Museum of Making Music, St. Michaels Episcopal Church gift shop, and she taught reading and sewing to elementary school children. She was a "don't just sit there, do something" kind of gal, always busy making things better and making things fun, especially for her grandchildren! Before marriage she completed nursing school and became a Stewardess for Capitol Airlines where she met her first husband.
She is preceded in death by her sister Marge, first husband Edwin Briggs, second husband Robert S. Stroud, and eldest son Dr. Stephen Briggs Stroud. She is survived by sons Robert (Bobby) Stroud, Jr., Thomas (Tom) Stroud, Jon Stroud, grandsons Dr. Zachary B. Stroud, Seth Fabry Stroud, Caleb Saunders Stroud, Randy Burgess and great grandchildren Vivian, Briggs, Pickett, Audrey, and Evie Mae.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sentara Village for her exceptional care and special thanks to Legacy Hospice, especially Chantelle Brizan.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020