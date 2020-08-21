1/
Betty Ann Lowey
1944 - 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Betty Ann Lowey, a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 12, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1944 in Roanoke, Virginia. Betty was a graduate of Maury High School. She retired in 1999 after 29 years of service as a pharmacy technician at DePaul Hospital. Betty is predeceased by her son Timothy Finegan. She is survived by her husband, Larry Lowey; daughter, Deborah Hicks; sister, Lucille Hulock; grandchild, Sydney Hicks; son-in-law, Robert Hicks and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held, 11am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434. Services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery
