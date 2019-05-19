|
|
Betty Ann Richardson, age 90, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Como, North Carolina, at the home of her loving caregiver Teresa Evans. Betty Ann was born in Windsor, Virginia, the fifth of thirteen children born to Clyde and Gladys Bracey. For fifty years Betty Ann and her husband Earl C. Richardson, Jr. (Capâ€™t Earl), made their home and raised their sons on Broad Bay Road, Virginia Beach. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Left to honor Betty and remember her love are two sons; Gary B. Richardson and Steven E. Richardson of Virginia Beach; two grandchildren, Sheri E. Shearer and Steven E. Richardson, Jr.; three sisters, Janice Scott, Barbara Redd, and Glenda Carr; brother, Benjamin Bracey. Betty Ann is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Earl C. Richardson, Jr.; parents, Clyde A. Bracey and Gladys Bracey; sisters, Frances Gray, Leona Jones, Evelyn Scott, and Judith Bracey; brothers, Clyde Bracey, Jr., Tyrone Bracey, William Steele Bracey, and Robert Bracey. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019