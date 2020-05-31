Betty Boggan Hammett, 76, mother and friend, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 in Virginia Beach with family by her side.
Betty was born on April 14, 1944, to Hilary and Alma Boggan in Butler County, Alabama. Betty is survived by her 5 children: Michael Boggan, Ronald Boggan, Dino Pullido, Butch Pullido, and Gidget Hebert (Terry) and grandchildren: Kayla Boggan, Camron Sterner, Carson Boggan, Hope Hayford, Mollie Hannah Boggan, Ronald Chase Boggan, Dorian Pullido, Jonah Hebert, Matthew Hebert, and Gabrielle Hebert.
She never met a stranger and lived the last 34 years in Virginia among many friends, especially Lula King, Isa Wood, and Nanci Willis. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial and interment of ashes service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church, located at 3314 Sandra Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Please visit her memorial site and offer condolences at www.bettyhammett.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.