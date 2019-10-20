|
April 11, 1938 - September 28, 2019
Raised in a small town of Grifton, NC Betty was the third daughter of nine children born to James and Georgia Mae Braxton (deceased). She moved to Norfolk, VA in the late 1950's to study nursing at St Vincent DePaul School of Nursing. Her nursing training was interrupted when she met and fell in love with Rocco J Lassiter Sr. They married and moved to the Va Beach in 1965 to raise their family. Betty is survived by her four children, Kathy Lassiter Prince, Angela Lassiter Baker, Suzanne Jennins Lassiter and Rocco Jennins Lassiter Jr. During her life, she returned to her nursing studies and received a license to practice as a practical nurse. An avid tennis player she taught tennis through the Parks and Recreation Division for the City of Va Beach and was an election official at her local polling center. She enjoyed travel and toured extensively throughout Europe, the United States and the Caribbean. She loved her home on the Chesapeake Bay and enjoyed sharing this love of the Bay with her extended family. She was the adored grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Brain Patrick Prince, Laura Ellis Prince, Casey Rene Prince, Dakota Dean Baker, Londen Michael Lassiter and Mariah Lassiter Keen. She was a great grandmother to Warren Lee Jones and Maximus Ellis Szymanski.
For the past 40 years Betty's home on the Bay has served as a cornerstone for a generation. She was a loyal friend to all who crossed her threshold. Her infinite patience, kindness and selflessness drew a wide variety of people from all walks of life. To her family she was our pillar of strength in times of weakness, comfort in our times of pain, hope in the hours of hopelessness. She was our source of joy, laughter and love unwavering. She was our gift from God as he demonstrated his perfection in her heart. She was our Momma, MiMi, and Grammy and we miss her.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home on the Chesapeake Bay from 1pm to 4pm. Friends and family who wish to attend are encouraged to remember, laugh and celebrate the life of this extraordinary woman. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in celebration of her love.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019