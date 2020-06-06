Mary Elizabeth Stevens "Betty" Burke, 78, died in the early morning hours of June 5, 2020. Born on September 22, 1941 and was one of four children raised in the Norview area of Norfolk.



After graduating Norview High School in 1960 she met a tall and handsome sailor, Vernon Burke at the local skating rink. They married on September 16, 1961 and began a lifelong journey full of family and adventures. They traveled with the Navy, saw some beautiful countries and made a lifetime of memories together.



While her husband often worked two jobs to provide for the family, Betty's focus was taking care of the home and family. Her home was always immaculately clean and dinner was always on the table at precisely 4:30 when Vern walked through the door. There was always an abundance of visitors, from her kids and their friends, neighbors to church friends. The home was always open to strangers for a meal and a comfortable, loving place to relax.



Betty was a constant prankster to her family and friends. She was a spirited woman, committed to God and her church. She loved to sing and used her amazing soprano voice in Church Choir her entire life. Even as Alzheimer's began to take hold, she continued to volunteer with the nursing home ministry, singing and witnessing to the very residents that she would later become. Betty loved a good adventure and never met a dessert she didn't like. She had a huge network of lifelong friends who continued to visit her until COVID-19 prevented visitors the last few months.



While she will be greatly missed, her family is at peace knowing her struggle is over, she is finally with Jesus, and she lives on in the memories of all of the lives she touched though the years.



She is survived by her husband Vernon Burke, and her four children; Sue Scott (husband, Mike) of St. Petersburg FL, Steve Burke (wife, Carol) of Chesapeake VA, Robert Burke of Los Angeles, CA and Catherine Jourdant (husband Joey) of Virginia Beach, VA. Grandchildren include Andy Scott, Bethany Curran, Kessy Olivieri, Courtney Forrest, Jaymie Query, Sebastian Burke, Jonah Burke, and Madison Burke. Great-grandchildren include Eli Forrest, Juliana Burke, Wendley Curran and Jamison Scott. She is also survived by her two special lifelong friends, Kay Duvall and Catherine Dennis.



Funeral arrangements by Graham Funeral Home, Kempsville Road. Because of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.



