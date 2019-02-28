Betty Butler Britt, passed away peacefully in her home on February 27, 2019. She was born in Scotland Neck, NC on December 8, 1932. She was the daughter of Glenwood and Lillie Butler. She was pre-deceased by her husband â€œSkeetâ€ Britt, her brothers JC, Pete, and Bud, her sisters Hazel and Juanita and her great granddaughter Abbey Rae. She leaves behind two daughters, Linda Nelson and husband Buddy and Barbara Penn and husband Kenn, four granddaughters, Lisa White (Rob), Carrie Bright (Jackson), Becky Luck (Mark) and Brandy Staples. She has four great grandchildren Lindsay Cornatzer (Andrew Parrish), Allison Luck, Brittany White and Luca Bright. She was â€œGGâ€ to Hunter Taylor. She was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews and a wonderful friend to everyone she met. Betty was an active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church.Her graveside funeral will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Olive Branch Cemetery, by Rev. Tom Potter and Rev. Reggie Hester. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary