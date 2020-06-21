Betty D. Overfelt, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on June 18, 2020.
Born in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Garland Davis and Ruth Davis Perry. She worked for the Norfolk Naval Legal Service, Fifth District for over 30 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Norfolk and the Shepherd's Sunday School Class. She also a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lynnhaven Chapter #184.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Garland Davis. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 64 years, Marvin L. Overfelt; sister, Nancy Lynch (Ray); sister-in-law, Ruth O. Fletcher (Jim); brother-in-law, Joe Ben Overfelt (Sheila); sister-in-law, Star Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA, 3040 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or First Baptist Church of Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Rd., Norfolk, VA 23502, or the Alzheimer's Association, 6350 Center Dr., Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.