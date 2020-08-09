Betty Dorothy Kennerley Hodgson, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Betty, a native of London, England, was born to the late Hilda Nash Kennerley and Albert Charles Kennerley. Betty was preceded in death by her favorite dance partner and husband Kenneth ("Ken") Hodgson, whom she met while kicking her heels on a dance floor in London just after the war ended. The chemistry between the two was unmistakable as people would clear the floor to watch the couple flawlessly execute the foxtrot, tango, rumba and waltz.
Betty was a true English rose... with maybe one or two tiny little thorns...after all as a young girl she lived through the Blitz of London; a bombing raid of 76 consecutive nightly Nazi attacks. All who knew her described her as strong, resilient and tough with a stubborn Victorian streak. In 1969, Betty, Ken and their young daughter, Jacqueline, emigrated to the United States when Ken's company offered him an engineering position for the east coast of America. On a brisk summer morning, the family sailed on the second ever voyage of the QE2 in a tasteful executive cabin, leaving behind family and the only culture they had ever known. Betty was initially very homesick but after a trip back "home" for six weeks was better able to appreciate and embrace the more liberating American lifestyle. Perhaps at that moment, Betty could relate to the Thomas Wolfe novel, "You Can't Go Home Again".
In the early 70's Betty, or "Bet" as Ken affectionally called her, returned to work, something she had missed while taking time to raise her daughter. Virginia Beach was a new city exploding with development when Betty began a career in real estate. She quickly excelled and with her talent and tenacity soon became one of the top selling agents for her company Henry Hanson Tucker Realty Company. Many of her first clients would become cherished lifelong friends.
Betty wasn't just passionate about her real estate work, she could also often be found working away in her garden. She once astounded her neighbors when she successfully planted and maintained 500 hybrid tea rose bushes all by herself! If she couldn't visit England as often as she liked, it seemed she was bringing a bit of England to her carefully tended yard. Even in her 90's, Betty could regularly be found puttering around in her beloved garden. Fig and peach trees loaded with fruit, and a huge variety of tomato plants all grown from mail ordered seed packets every Spring, covered with masses of ripe red balls on the day she passed. Her lush garden has now fallen silent after over half a century of attention from a doting English gardener. The gigantic old Mimosa trees overlooking Long Creek at the base of Bet's garden are still pushing out the last of their pink frilly blooms and even the old wisteria along the fence is producing some end of season grape-like blooms. Like the old English rose that she was, Betty knew how to exit her garden with grace and did so peacefully and in the stubborn style she was respected for.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Hodgson and grandchildren Mary Christine ("Tine") Melchor and Robert Boyd ("Harley") Melchor. Jr., of Virginia Beach, Va; sisters Gwen Kennerley Wright, Hilda Kennerley Gemmill and Barbara Kennerley Lilley of Great Britain, many nieces and nephews of Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Sun Valley, Idaho. Betty is also survived by long-time dear friends Linda Greene and Miriam Scott, both of Virginia Beach, Va.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Columbarium of Galilee Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue, Virginia Beach, Va 23451. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
