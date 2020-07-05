1/1
Betty Elizabeth Coleman
Betty Elizabeth Coleman, 61, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband Clyde Coleman, son Aaron Coleman, granddaughter Tatyana Coleman, sister Joann Logan all of Virginia, and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Homes, 5033 Rouse Dr. VaBch, VA 23462 on July 9th at 11am followed by a funeral service at 12pm, and she will be laid to rest at Albert G Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 1pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.candfservices.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
JUL
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
JUL
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Albert G Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

