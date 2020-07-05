Betty Elizabeth Coleman, 61, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband Clyde Coleman, son Aaron Coleman, granddaughter Tatyana Coleman, sister Joann Logan all of Virginia, and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Homes, 5033 Rouse Dr. VaBch, VA 23462 on July 9th at 11am followed by a funeral service at 12pm, and she will be laid to rest at Albert G Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 1pm.
