Betty Chasey, 77, passed away on Thursday. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Paul Harry Chasey. She is survived by her daughter, Paulette Lynn SanGiovanni and husband, John; son, Scott Lindon Chasey and wife, Cassie; grandchildren, Michael SanGiovanni, Jay SanGiovanni, Renee Chasey and Becky Chasey.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. The family request memorial contributions to the . The visitation will be held at Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-7pm. On-line condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 14, 2019