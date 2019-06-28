|
|
Betty Frances Hall Barber, 89, died June 26, 2019, in Blacksburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Benjamin Irvin Barber, Jr.; her brother, Webster Dowell Hall; a granddaughter, Stephanie Barber Bates; and a great-grandson, Cooper Emerson Nesbit. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John Irvin Barber and Lisa Anne Barber of Chesterfield, Va.; and a daughter and son-in-law, Susan Barber Nesbit and Craig Emerson Nesbit; of Blacksburg, Va.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Barber was born in 1929 in Lewiston, N.C., lived in Norfolk for 45 years and subsequently in Aulander, N.C.; Midlothian, Va. and Blacksburg. She will be interred at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia beside her deceased husband in a private ceremony.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019