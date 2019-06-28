Home

Betty Frances (Hall) Barber

Betty Frances Hall Barber, 89, died June 26, 2019, in Blacksburg, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Benjamin Irvin Barber, Jr.; her brother, Webster Dowell Hall; a granddaughter, Stephanie Barber Bates; and a great-grandson, Cooper Emerson Nesbit. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John Irvin Barber and Lisa Anne Barber of Chesterfield, Va.; and a daughter and son-in-law, Susan Barber Nesbit and Craig Emerson Nesbit; of Blacksburg, Va.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Barber was born in 1929 in Lewiston, N.C., lived in Norfolk for 45 years and subsequently in Aulander, N.C.; Midlothian, Va. and Blacksburg. She will be interred at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia beside her deceased husband in a private ceremony.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019
