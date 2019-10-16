|
|
Betty Frances Leggett Brickell, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was predeceased by parents, Garland and Flora Leggett, and her sisters, Jeanne Beavers and Ginny Becraft. She was a loving, kind, compassionate daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Betty was born May 3, 1928 in Norfolk, Va. She grew up in South Norfolk and graduated from South Norfolk High School in 1946. In 1947, she married Edward Brickell and accompanied him to Chicago, Franklin, VA, and Williamsburg, VA before settling in Virginia Beach. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but in 1979, she went to work for the City of Virginia Beach in the Surveys and Mappings Department.
Betty enjoyed the music of Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen, playing penny ante poker with her girlfriends, reading, working crossword puzzles, and watching her beloved Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. But, the true loves of her life were her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Sean Brickell and his wife, Robin; her daughter, Heidi Ullrich and her fiance Doug Crismore; five grandchildren, Alex Snyder and wife Jessica, Lesley Snyder, Quentin Brickell, Rachel Ullrich, and Jacob Ullrich and his fiance Chelsea Roberts, and two great grand children, Connor and Oliver Snyder; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty is also survived by her life long-friend and companion, Ellis "Buddy" Gwin.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 6 to 8 PM at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 North Witchduck Road. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Reception to follow.
If desired, please make memorial donations to the Edward E. Brickell Scholarship Fund through the Virginia Beach Rotary Club, PO Box 2256, Virginia Beach, VA 23450.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019