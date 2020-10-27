1/1
Betty Garis Brittingham
1935 - 2020
Betty Garis Brittingham, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on October 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born in Norfolk on August 18, 1935, she graduated from Maury High School. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to numerous bridge groups where she met many friends. She was a member of King's Daughters. She had a love of the beach, traveling with her husband and family, and being "Gram" to her precious grandchildren. Her favorite times were spent at the pool and Sunset Beach, NC, with her family, where many wonderful memories were made.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years Donald, her daughters Cathy Hastie and husband Lewis, Nancy Powell and husband Michael, her five grandchildren Joshua Hastie and wife Kendall, Kimberly Griffiths and husband Clark, Lindsey Farrell and husband Michael, Cameron Hastie and Jamie Armstrong and six great grandchildren Gavin, Emma, Payton, Macon, Charlotte and Eloise.

We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to her wonderful caregivers Angelica, Amy and Melvie whose care helped keep her comfortable through a long illness.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery
