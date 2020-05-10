Betty G. Ackaway, 87, passed away on May 5th, 2020. She was born in Norfolk to the late George and Sarah McClure. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George M. Ackaway Jr. Betty was a long time member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.
She is survived by her children, Anne Marie Holland, Sidney Hays (Michael), George M. Ackaway III (Daphne) and Daniel L. Ackaway (Lisa); her sisters, Jean Smith and Barbara Serafim; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care extended to Betty these last three years.
A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. For more information, please visit altmeyerfh.com
She is survived by her children, Anne Marie Holland, Sidney Hays (Michael), George M. Ackaway III (Daphne) and Daniel L. Ackaway (Lisa); her sisters, Jean Smith and Barbara Serafim; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care extended to Betty these last three years.
A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. For more information, please visit altmeyerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.