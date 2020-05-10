Betty Grace Ackaway
Betty G. Ackaway, 87, passed away on May 5th, 2020. She was born in Norfolk to the late George and Sarah McClure. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George M. Ackaway Jr. Betty was a long time member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.

She is survived by her children, Anne Marie Holland, Sidney Hays (Michael), George M. Ackaway III (Daphne) and Daniel L. Ackaway (Lisa); her sisters, Jean Smith and Barbara Serafim; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care extended to Betty these last three years.

A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date. For more information, please visit altmeyerfh.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
May 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss, heaven has gained a great person, a new bingo player and casino player. I will miss her from St. Gregory's bingo and her conversations we always had especially after our casino trips. She was truly a pleasant person to talk to especially when it was about my mom. I'll miss her smile. May god be with you and your family during these times.
David Andes
Friend
May 10, 2020
Dan, I offer my condolences to you and the extended Ackaway Family at this time of great loss. May Peace be with you.
Gabbo Galbreath
