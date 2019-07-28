The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
2117 London Blvd.
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty H. Patterson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty H. Patterson Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Betty Ann Hoffler Patterson, 81, of the 300 block of Constitution Ave. passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1938 in Portsmouth to the late Thomas and Ruth Hoffler; and was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the The Willing Workers Sunday School class. Betty worked at Sweet Temptations in Port Norfolk for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alton B. Cornwell and her second husband, Russell R. Patterson.

She is survived by her daughter, Andrea L. Gardner and husband Mark; her son, Thomas E. Cornwell and wife Rhonda; three grandchildren, Thomas Cornwell, Jr., Chad Cornwell and Matthew Gardner; and four great grandchildren, Thomas III, Mason, Carter and Noah.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Evy Thompson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Calvary Baptist Church, Portsmouth by Rev. Corey Leggett. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 7 â€" 8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2117 London Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23704.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now