PORTSMOUTH â€" Betty Ann Hoffler Patterson, 81, of the 300 block of Constitution Ave. passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1938 in Portsmouth to the late Thomas and Ruth Hoffler; and was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the The Willing Workers Sunday School class. Betty worked at Sweet Temptations in Port Norfolk for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alton B. Cornwell and her second husband, Russell R. Patterson.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea L. Gardner and husband Mark; her son, Thomas E. Cornwell and wife Rhonda; three grandchildren, Thomas Cornwell, Jr., Chad Cornwell and Matthew Gardner; and four great grandchildren, Thomas III, Mason, Carter and Noah.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Evy Thompson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Calvary Baptist Church, Portsmouth by Rev. Corey Leggett. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 7 â€" 8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2117 London Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23704.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019