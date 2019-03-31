Betty Hitt Trout (95 years old) was born on December 11, 1923 to Georgia and Edwin T. Hitt, Sr. in Norfolk, VA. She was the second of four children raised with the help of Beatrice Benton. She was in the first graduating class of Granby High School, serving as Senior class secretary. She went to business school in Norfolk and then worked for the telephone company during the war. In 1944 she met and married Gerald H. Trout. Together they raised four brilliant and talented daughters. She was a pink lady at DePaul hospital for many years, volunteering thousands of hours. She taught Sunday School, was a Girl Scout troop leader, and was everybodyâ€™s favorite room mother. She was an election official for many years. Professionally, Mrs. Trout created beautiful costumes for several local theatre companies and finished her career at Kempsville Recreation Center Playhouse. In 1988 she became a certified Master Gardener and contributed many years of volunteer work at Norfolk Botanical Garden and The Fred Heutte Center. Making the world a more beautiful place gave her great joy. An active member of Park Place United Methodist Church, she led The Fellowship Class, was secretary of the Church Council, chairman of the kitchen committee, worked with neighborhood children in the â€œhomework club,â€ and served the neighborhood in the weekly soup kitchen/food pantry. Betty believed that every person has worth and we are all called to honor God by serving others. She did that so well. She is predeceased by her husband Gerald, her brother Robert J. Hitt, her son-in-law Charles W. Davis, Jr., and her great-grandson Ellis Jordan. She is survived by her brothers Edwin T. Hitt, Jr. and George W. Hitt, her daughters and their husbands Linda and Nick Jordan, Betsy and David Boling, Gerry and Jon Opsahl, and Julie and Tom Wright. She is â€œGrandmotherâ€ to 13, â€œGreat-motherâ€ to 27, and â€œGreat-great-motherâ€ to 4. Services to celebrate her life will be held at Hollomon-Brown Lynnhaven Chapel on Monday, April 1 at 11:00. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery will follow. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Kings Grant House Sweet Memories for their kindness and daily care, and the staff at Interim Hospice for their gentle support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your local Food Bank. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary