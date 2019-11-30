The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Betty Harris Zetlin, 93, died, Thursday, November 28, 2019 in a local hospital. She was a native of Norfolk and was the daughter of the late Archie and Minnie Klaff Harris. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Zetlin and her son Herbert

Betty was graduate of Maury High School and Goucher College, Towson, MD. She was a Founding member of Temple Israel and Temple Israel Sisterhood. She was a life member of Jewish Women International and the Auxiliary of Beth Shalom Home of Eastern Virginia, Jewish Family Services and Friends of the Norfolk Public Library. She in 1984 was awarded the Phillis Blackman Award for B'nai Brith Women.

Survivors include her children; Barbara and Steven Shepard of Clearwater, Florida, Patti Zetlin of Denver, Colorado and Ruth Zetlin of North Bethesda, Maryland., her grandchildren; Dana and Adam Shepard and her great grandson Donovan DeMahop

Funeral Services will be held in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rabbi Michael Panitz will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to the Henry and Betty Zetlin Endowment of the Tidewater Jewish Foundation or the Rabbi Joseph Goldman Education and Endowment Fund of Temple Israel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
