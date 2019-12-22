|
Betty Holloman was born on June 6, 1939, in Norfolk, VA, (Bowling Brook as she would so proudly say). During her earlier years she was a housewife and housekeeper. She obtained her CNA License and did Homecare for many years. She was a faithful member of Full Gospel Church of Deliverance, until she suffered with Dementia. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry W. Holloman and her mother, Edna Creekmur. She is survived by her sons Carvell Holloman, Judea Holloman, William H. Holloman, Ronney D. Holloman, Jimmie Holloman and her daughters LaVerne Jones and Karon H. Hardy. Also survived by her grandchildren Duriyah N. Holloman, Christopher Baum, Ronney D. Holloman, Jr., Jalen Holloman, Albani M. Hardy, and Qadriyyah Scales Holloman. Betty was a true poet, she loved life, laughed alot and shared her gifts and talents with others. "Mom" passed in her home on December 18, 2019.
Dear Mom,
Thank you for allowing me to take care of you since 2009. I didn't have any children so you were definitely my "babygirl".
Love you,
Carvell,
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 on Monday at the Chapel of Keith Matthews Funeral Home, 5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502. The viewing will be on Sunday, Dec. 22nd from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at the funeral home. Interment at: Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach, Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23502. Repass immediately following at Full Gospel Church of Deliverance, 711 Comstock St. Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019