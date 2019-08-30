|
Betty Irby Williamson passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born October 14, 1923 in Nottoway County to William Blunt and Bettie Hardaway Irby. She graduated from Blackstone High School. In 1945, she married Marion Hunter Williamson. During World War II, she worked at Camp Pickett in Blackstone and later as a bookkeeper in Chesapeake. She was a well-known dealer in vintage glassware and jewelry. She was proceeded in death by her siblings, Jane Grey Irby Weaver of Elkin, NC and W. B Irby, Jr of Tuxedo, NC. She is survived by her husband of nearly 74 years, and many nieces and nephews.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of the Gardens for the loving care they provided during her brief stay there.
Burial will be Friday, August 30, at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk, VA, at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 30, 2019