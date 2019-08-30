Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverside Memorial Park
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Irby Williamson


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Irby Williamson Obituary
Betty Irby Williamson passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born October 14, 1923 in Nottoway County to William Blunt and Bettie Hardaway Irby. She graduated from Blackstone High School. In 1945, she married Marion Hunter Williamson. During World War II, she worked at Camp Pickett in Blackstone and later as a bookkeeper in Chesapeake. She was a well-known dealer in vintage glassware and jewelry. She was proceeded in death by her siblings, Jane Grey Irby Weaver of Elkin, NC and W. B Irby, Jr of Tuxedo, NC. She is survived by her husband of nearly 74 years, and many nieces and nephews.

Her family wishes to thank the staff of the Gardens for the loving care they provided during her brief stay there.

Burial will be Friday, August 30, at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk, VA, at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.