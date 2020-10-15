Betty Davenport, 74, of Chesapeake Virginia passed away on October 1, 2020.
Betty is a native of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late Leon and Olive Russ of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ray Davenport. Left to cherish her memory is her son Robert Davenport, daughter-in-law Susan Davenport, granddaughters Cassie Davenport and Gaby Davenport; all of Midlothian, Virginia.
Betty loved her animals and she really loved to cook for her family so her meals will always hold a special memory in our hearts. We really appreciate all of the care provided to her by the doctors and nurses at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and the staff at Autumn Care of Chesapeake. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
