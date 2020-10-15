1/
Betty J. Davenport
Betty Davenport, 74, of Chesapeake Virginia passed away on October 1, 2020.

Betty is a native of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late Leon and Olive Russ of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ray Davenport. Left to cherish her memory is her son Robert Davenport, daughter-in-law Susan Davenport, granddaughters Cassie Davenport and Gaby Davenport; all of Midlothian, Virginia.

Betty loved her animals and she really loved to cook for her family so her meals will always hold a special memory in our hearts. We really appreciate all of the care provided to her by the doctors and nurses at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and the staff at Autumn Care of Chesapeake. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Betty,
Your ability to touch so many of us will remain a constant memory and the peace we will have is knowing that you, Ray, Trouble and Mom are reunited finally. You have been a blessing to have in our lives and will me missed greatly. RIP with plenty of love!
Shane Jennette
Family
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
